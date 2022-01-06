DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $51.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.92. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in DraftKings by 40.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $3,288,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

