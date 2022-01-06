DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,258,714. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

