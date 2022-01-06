Douglas Bruggeman Sells 1,500 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Douglas Bruggeman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Douglas Bruggeman sold 72 shares of REX American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $7,380.00.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of REX American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $154,715.08.
REX opened at $105.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $624.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.06. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 92.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist increased their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
