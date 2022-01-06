Douglas Bruggeman Sells 1,500 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Bruggeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get REX American Resources alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Douglas Bruggeman sold 72 shares of REX American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $7,380.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of REX American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $154,715.08.

REX opened at $105.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $624.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.06. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 92.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist increased their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.