DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $5,400,800.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $6,411,600.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $11,178,750.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.67, for a total transaction of $11,806,850.00.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $9.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,191,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,614. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.68.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

