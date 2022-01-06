Don-key Market Capitalization Hits $12.67 Million (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $12.67 million and $834,402.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00313066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000758 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,462,545 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.