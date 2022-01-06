Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.75.

NYSE:D opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

