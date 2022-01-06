Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,479,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 65,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

