Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.79

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.79 and traded as high as C$63.50. Dollarama shares last traded at C$62.14, with a volume of 566,932 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company has a market cap of C$18.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$58.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$351,241.80. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77. Insiders sold a total of 16,989 shares of company stock worth $977,355 in the last ninety days.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

