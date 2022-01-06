Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Shares of DG opened at $233.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

