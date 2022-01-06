DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

DNBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $2.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.77%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

