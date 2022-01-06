DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the November 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ:DLO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.54. 94,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. DLocal has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

