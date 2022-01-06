Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.50.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.41 and a 200 day moving average of $158.51.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

