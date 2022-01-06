DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.73

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 4.73 and last traded at 4.79, with a volume of 209914 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.02.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.
About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)
DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.