DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.73

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 4.73 and last traded at 4.79, with a volume of 209914 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.02.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIDI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiDi Global by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

