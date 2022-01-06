Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,600 ($48.51) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DGE. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.29) to GBX 4,770 ($64.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.62) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.77) price target on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.21) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($59.29) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,989.33 ($53.76).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 4,063 ($54.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £94.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.80) and a one year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($58.81). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,887.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,645.43.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($50.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($11,125.59). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 663 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,438.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

