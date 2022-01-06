Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €10.50 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €10.50 ($11.93) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

FRA PBB opened at €10.85 ($12.32) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €10.56. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($17.57).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

