Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €10.50 by Nord/LB

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €10.50 ($11.93) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

FRA PBB opened at €10.85 ($12.32) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €10.56. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($17.57).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.