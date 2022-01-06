Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.25 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($9.72) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.16 ($8.14).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €7.16 ($8.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($14.73). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.65. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a PE ratio of -1.41.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

