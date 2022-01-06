Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBOEY shares. UBS Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.
Shares of DBOEY stock remained flat at $$16.48 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 54,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
