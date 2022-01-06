Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBOEY shares. UBS Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock remained flat at $$16.48 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 54,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

