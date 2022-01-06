Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KIM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

