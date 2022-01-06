Deutsche Bank AG Sells 59,156 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,156 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $39,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $1,088,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of EMN opened at $122.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

