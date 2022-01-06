Deutsche Bank AG Sells 498 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $42,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $54.15 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.17.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,168,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

