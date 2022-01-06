Deutsche Bank AG Sells 123,755 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,755 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.61% of Planet Fitness worth $41,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 55,098 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $3,594,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after buying an additional 174,534 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLNT opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.13, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average of $80.73.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

