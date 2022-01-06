Deutsche Bank AG Has $35.02 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,660 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Avantor worth $35,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Avantor by 111,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Avantor by 142.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVTR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

