Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $10.12 on Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $10.12 or 0.00023528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $112.35 million and approximately $508,893.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,996.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.17 or 0.07861585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00313090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.18 or 0.00914454 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00072415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.76 or 0.00464603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.93 or 0.00257989 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,105,562 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.