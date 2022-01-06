DerivaDAO (DDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $967,474.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $106.58 million and approximately $967,474.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00009521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.39 or 0.08038707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00068481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00075945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.70 or 1.00210705 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007487 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

