Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.42 million and $1.12 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00060700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.07 or 0.08057147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00069205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00076360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,290.14 or 0.99739283 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 457,732,436 coins and its circulating supply is 106,186,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.