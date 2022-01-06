Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 6,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE owned 1.51% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

