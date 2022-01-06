Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.35. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

