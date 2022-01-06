Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

DLVHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($157.95) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $101.81 on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $171.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.04.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

