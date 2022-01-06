Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will post sales of $162.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.70 million and the highest is $163.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $156.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $527.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $549.30 million, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TACO. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 248,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,630. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 26.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 15.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

