Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.37

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 367488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm has a market cap of C$83.69 million and a P/E ratio of -24.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a current ratio of 22.45.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.63 million during the quarter.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

