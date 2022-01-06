DeFi Yield Protocol Market Cap Reaches $8.83 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $514,714.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060308 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00068351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.31 or 0.07753612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00075363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,714.46 or 0.99867496 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007319 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,707,277 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

