Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Short Interest Update

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 19,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.