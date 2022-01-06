Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Short Interest Update

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DPSI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 19,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.
About Decisionpoint Systems
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.
