DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $94.59

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.59 and traded as high as $98.40. DBS Group shares last traded at $97.25, with a volume of 33,120 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBSDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average is $91.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $3.0295 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

