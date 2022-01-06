Davis R M Inc. Purchases 203 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $113.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.07 and a 52 week high of $118.06.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

