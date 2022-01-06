Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CAO William Severance Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MSP opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.61. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,563,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,784,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Datto by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 262,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,456 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSP has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

