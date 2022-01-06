Datamine Achieves Market Cap of $312,895.50 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0947 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $312,895.50 and approximately $15,819.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,302,349 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

