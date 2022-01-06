Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 227.6% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of DARE remained flat at $$1.82 on Thursday. 64,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,816. The stock has a market cap of $139.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.51. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 131.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 55.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 87.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

