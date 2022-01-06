Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 227.6% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of DARE remained flat at $$1.82 on Thursday. 64,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,816. The stock has a market cap of $139.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.51. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.
Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
About Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
