Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 9,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,212. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. Dakota Territory Resource has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.99.

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

