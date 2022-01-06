Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,095 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of MAN opened at $100.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

