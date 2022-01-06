Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Cummins by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $226.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

