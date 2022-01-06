Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Splunk by 20.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after buying an additional 1,186,701 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $129,798,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $92,957,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 642,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $74,560,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK opened at $112.24 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.85.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.96.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

