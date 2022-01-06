Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Post by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1,357.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE POST opened at $114.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.88. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.79 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

