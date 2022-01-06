Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 398 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.69.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

