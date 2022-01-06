Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 189 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,562,000 after acquiring an additional 131,907 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $314.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $323.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

