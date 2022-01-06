Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 171 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 1,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 88,471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in ASML by 3,121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92,773 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,699,000 after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.71.

ASML opened at $745.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $806.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $784.51. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $489.74 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $305.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

