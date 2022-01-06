Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Up 745.3% in December

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 745.3% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DMLRY stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,473. Daimler has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $4.4667 per share. This is a boost from Daimler’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 20.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

