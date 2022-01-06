DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $115.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

