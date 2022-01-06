D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,911,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,733,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,776,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.