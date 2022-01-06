CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CYBE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $180,060.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CyberOptics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter worth about $1,466,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

