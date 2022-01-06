CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.82

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.82 and last traded at $104.42, with a volume of 13354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

